Srinagar: Chairman Ruet-i-Hilal Committee Pakistan Mufti Muneeb-ur-Rehman announced the sighting of the moon for the month of Shawwal on Tuesday and said that Eidul Fitr will be celebrated on Wednesday.

The announcement was made by Mufti Muneeb after chairing a meeting of the Central Ruet-i-Hilal Committee.

Several Middle Eastern countries, and the province of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa are celebrating Eidul Fitr today. (Dawn)

