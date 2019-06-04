PMBJP: HC seeks state response to PIL seeking implementation of generic drug scheme

SRINAGAR: The J&K High Court Monday directed state government to file response to a petition questioning modifications to guidelines in contravention to GoI sponsored Pradhan Mantri Bhartiya Jan Aushadhi Pariyojna Scheme, meant for providing generic medicines at affordable prices, in the state.

The court sought state’s response after petitioner counsel Mohsin Qadri informed that the state has modified the scheme, “which is not permissible”.

The Public Interest Litigation moved by Muzaffar Hussain Bhat of Ichgam, Budgam seeks the implementation of the Pradhan Mantri Bhartiya Jan Aushadhi Pariyojna scheme to help the weaker sections of the society get affordable drugs.

The petition stated that despite a lapse of two years since 2017, the scheme is yet to see light of the day in the state thus depriving those in dire need.

The petition submitted that few eligible aspirants, some in 2017, had submitted applications for opening of drug centres under the scheme in government hospitals in the state, to the Bureau of Pharma Public Sector Undertakings, Govt. of India, but nothing has been done so far.

“All what is required for implementation of the scheme including creation of the posts by the Central Government for the smooth functioning of the scheme and other nodal officers stands setting up by the Union Minister but state government seems to have given a deaf ear to the implementation,” the petition said.

