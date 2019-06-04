Modi’s second term inspires cautious optimism in Kashmir

SRINAGAR: Despite the BJP’s unflinching aggressive position on Jammu and Kashmir, influential mainstream leaders in the valley expect the saffron party to take measures towards peace and deescalating tensions with Pakistan.

National Conference (NC) that won parliamentary polls in all the three Kashmir constituencies is hopeful that no step will be taken that will shake the state’s present status. The party general secretary Ali Muhammad Sagar told Kashmir Reader that the GoI has to think of the country as a whole, which includes ramifications of tinkering with the status of J&K.

“We have to be hopeful anyway. We can’t also comment on anything about the future. The government must take steps that will bring peace which has remained elusive for a long time,” he said.

Communist Party of India’s J&K state committee secretary Muhammad Yousuf Targami believes that good sense will prevail and the BJP will not do anything that will escalate the situation in Kashmir.

“The party has been given the mandate for Indian once again, so it should think about the country as a whole and not as a single party. Any step that Kashmiris do not want will snowball into a big crisis,” he said.

Kashmir continues to be on edge since the uprising of 2016 that was triggered by the killing of Burhan Wani, the prominent militant commander of Hizbul Mujahideen. A surge in youngsters joining militant ranks, subsequent anti-militancy operations, National Investigation Agency raids, summons and arrests of separatist leaders, businessmen, journalists, curbs on internet and public movement, war-like situation with Pakistan, have all created anxiety in air. Amid this, a series of petitions in the Supreme Court calling for abrogation of Constitutional Articles that protect JK’s special powers, and BJP calling for abrogating them, have added to the anxiety.

Curiously, now with the BJP back in power, Kashmir based parties are expecting the situation to improve.

Former partner of the BJP in Kashmir, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has said that it will be premature to make any statement about how the BJP will unfold its Kashmir policy. Its top leader Rafi Mir told Kashmir Reader that there is a narrative around that with the change in guard at the home ministry, where Amit Shah has replaced Rajnath Singh, things are expected to change in Kashmir.

“We hope this change is in the interest of people, and the country,” he added.

Bureaucrat turned politician Shah Faesal said that decisions taken as a party leader, and in capacity of a government, are separate, and different. He said he hopes that things will emerge for the benefit of people, but the Kashmiri leadership must come together strongly to guard against any tinkering with Constitutional provisions governing J&K.

