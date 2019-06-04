J&K to undertake census for J&K artisan database

Geo-tagged app to be used for the World Bank funded project

Srinagar: A comprehensive database of more than four lac artisans associated with different crafts in J&K is being undertaken by Jhelum & Tawi Flood Recovery Project (JTFRP) funded by the World Bank. The JTFRP has roped in M/s Spectrum Planning (India) Limited to undertake the census.

A handout issued by the Economic Reconstruction Agency (ERA) said that the artisan census will cover more than four lakh artisans associated with major crafts across the state.

“To improve the reach, target and effectiveness of various handicraft oriented state and central schemes a comprehensive Artisan Database is essential need of the hour” said Raghav Langer, Chief Executive Officer JTFRP/JKERA

Director Handicrafts J&K, Inderjeet, said that although the department has generated a database of the some artisans through registration but it lacks the socio-economic profile and other details of the artisans. He said that state-wide census will help us in identifying the artisan clusters, raw material requirements, need for upgradation of tools and machinery, direct benefit transfer.

The data will be collected using an Android based mobile application which will be geo-tagged and directly fed into the MIS Database. It will be first of its kind comprehensive survey of the artisans across the State of J&K is scheduled to be completed by May 2020.

Conscious of the handicraft sector’s economic potential, the state government has over the years, undertaken various projects to build artisan capacity, improve linkages and spur development of the sector, the handout said.

