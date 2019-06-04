Heavy rush in Srinagar markets, traffic jams all day

Srinagar: Markets in Srinagar were abuzz with activity on Monday as people flocked to them to shop for Eid-ul-Fitr, likely to be celebrated on June 5 on the conclusion of Ramadan month.

People were seen making a beeline outside shops that were selling mutton, chicken, bakeries, and sweets. Crackers and toy shops also witnessed good sale as children accompanied by their parents jostled in the markets.

Boutiques and outlets dealing in clothes and footwear also saw brisk sales from early in the morning.

In city centre areas of Lal Chowk, Residency Road, Maharaja Bazar, Regal Chowk, and in old-city markets including Nowhatta, roadside vendors were popular among most of the shoppers, selling all kinds of merchandise at flexible rates.

ATMs of various banks witnessed serpentine queues since morning.

The shoppers’ rush made the management of traffic an uphill task for the traffic department, especially along the Jahangir Chowk to Residency Road stretch due to the huge presence of vendors occupying footpaths.

“There is no space for the pedestrians and vehicles to pass through easily,” said a traffic official.

He said most of the Srinagar markets on Monday witnessed traffic snarls and gridlock at many routes.

“It prompted the authorities to take several measures including diversion at several places to manage traffic,” the official said.

The traffic department has laid barricades at many places to divert vehicles around Lal Chowk. It has also barred the entry of heavy passenger vehicles into the city centre.

