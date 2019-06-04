HC seeks to ensure transgenders’ right to vote

Srinagar: The J&K High Court on Monday directed the Election Commission of India (ECI) to place on record the steps it had taken to enable transgenders to exercise their franchise (Right to Vote). The court asked the ECI to place the record in writing within three days.

The court also called for a report on issuance of Aadhar cards to transgenders by Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI).

The court passed the direction after the counsel representing ECI informed the court that all steps have been taken to enable transgenders of the state to exercise their franchise just like any other gender.

A Division Bench comprising Chief Justice Gita Mittal and Justice Rashid Ali Dar while hearing the PIL on transgenders directed the ECI to place all the record in writing within three days and noted that every single human being irrespective of gender is entitled to having their rights secured and protected.

Earlier, a policy for transgenders was finalised by the state government keeping in view the court’s directions to address the issues faced by the community, in particular reference to the NLSA Judgement passed in this regard by the Supreme Court.

The PIL filed in 2017 before the High Court stated that the government must acknowledge transgenders as a marginalised and vulnerable section of society and to introduce reservations in government jobs and educational institutions for them. The PIL also sought a monthly welfare fund for them.

“The social and economic problems faced by transgenders are known to everyone and the way they are being left out by their families and the society at large is a narrative which needs to be changed. The primary aspect is that we are all human beings and they deserve the same rights as anyone else,” said one of the petitioners. The petitioners sought construction of shelter homes for transgenders as most of them had been disowned by their families. They also pleaded for counselling centres besides welfare boards and police stations for the transgender community for building strong civil society support to curb harassment against them.

