Gunmen shot dead man in Srinagar

Srinagar: A 32-year-old man was killed after fired by unknown gunmen at Pantha Chowk area on Srinagar outskirts on Monday evening.

Reports reaching GNS said that unknown persons opened fire upon Sameer Ahmad Wani (32) son of Mohammad Yousuf Wani of Khanmoh.

He suffered a bullet injury in upper side of his chest and was rushed to SMHS hospital where he was declared brought dead by the doctors.

A police officer also confirmed the incident and said that investigations has been launched in this regard.

Soon after the incident a joint team of army and SOG launched a hunt to nab the assailants

