Eid prayers at Eidgah/Jamia at 10 am

SRINAGAR: Anjuman-e-Auqaf Jamia Masjid Srinagar has announced that Eid-ul-Fitr prayer would be offered as per programme at the historic Eidgah Srinagar at 10 am.
Anjuman in a statement said Mirwaiz-e-Kashmir Umar Farooq would start his sermon at 9 am.
People should participate in Eid prayer in large numbers to express unity and maintain discipline, Anjuman said, and urged devotees to bring prayer mats along with them.
In case of rain or bad weather, Eid prayer will be offered at historic Jamia Masjid, Anjuman said, adding that the timing would be the same.

  

