Eid Namaz to be offered now at historic Jama Masjid, as Eidgah Srinagar unfit for prayers

Srinagar: In view of inclement weather, and Eidgah Srinagar being unfit for prayers Anjuman-e-Auqaf Jama Masjid (AAJ) Srinagar has announced that Eid-ul-Fitr prayers will be offered now at the historic Jama Masjid Srinagar at 10:00 am.

“Prior to Eid prayers Mirwaiz Umar Farooq would shed light on the philosophy of Eid ul-Fitr in his sermon which will commence at 9:00 am.,” Mirwaiz said in a statement.

AAJ has urged the people to participate in the Ijtima in large numbers to express unity and maintain discipline.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Print

