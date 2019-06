An army soldier died of heart attack in north Kashmir’s Baramulla district on Tuesday.

The soldier, posted at Wapluna Singpora area of Baramulla died due to heart attack this morning.

A police official said that the soldier was immediately shifted to a nearby military hospital where he was declared dead on arrival.

He said that the post-mortem will be conducted to know the exact cause of death of the soldier, said the report. (GNS)

