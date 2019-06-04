Another encounter in Shopian: militant, ‘associate’ killed

SHOPIAN: A militant and his “active associate” were killed in a nocturnal shootout with government forces while a third militant escaped under the cover of darkness at Molu-Chitragam village of Shopian district, police said on Monday.

A Tavera vehicle jumped the check point established by army’s 44 Rashtriya Rifles on the Shopian-Turkwangam Road and fired shots at the deployed forces, police said, adding that the government forces retaliated and in the shootout one militant and his associate who was driving the vehicle were killed.

“Arms and ammunition was recovered from the site,” police said in a statement that added that one militant took advantage of the darkness to escape from the site.

The slain militant was identified as Firdous Ahmad Bhat, son of Muhammad Jamal Bhat, resident of Poniwah Kulgam, and the civilian driver “associate” as Sajad Ahmad Dar, son of Ghulam Hassan Dar, resident of Wanpora in Koimoh, Kulgam.

Firdous, according to locals, was missing from home since April 5 this year.

The Tavera vehicle with registration number JK03E- 0397 has been seized by police and an investigation started, the police said in their statement.

Locals from Molu-Chitragam told Kashmir Reader that at about 12:45 AM, heavy exchange of gunfire rattled the area when people were fast asleep. “We thought that an encounter had started in the village and in the morning we came to know what had happened,” a local resident said.

Eyewitnesses said that thousands of people attended the funeral prayers of both the militant Firdous and the civilian driver Sajad Ahmad at their respected villages, where pro-freedom and anti-India slogans were raised. Both the bodies were lowered into the earth in the afternoon after multiple rounds of prayers attended by young and old alike.

