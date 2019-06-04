40-year old woman ends life by jumping into river in Poonch

Poonch: A 40-year old woman committed suicide by jumping into a river from a bridge in Poonch district of Jammu and Kashmir on Tuesday.

Reports reaching GNS said that the woman Surinder Kour Singh of Ward Number 17 Mohalla Azad Poonch jumped into the river from Sher-e-Kashmir Bridge in Poonch today morning.

Soon after the incident, local volunteers and police launched the rescue operation, they said.

They said that the body of the woman was washed away nearly two kilometers away from where her body was later retrieved by the police.

The body was later taken to district hospital Poonch for medico legal formalities including the postmortem they said.

A police officer also confirmed the incident and said that investigations under 174 CrPc has been initiated in this regard.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Print

