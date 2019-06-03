Uri cylinder explosion: 2 more sisters succumb, toll 4

Srinagar: Two sisters who were injured in a gas cylinder explosion in north Kashmir’s Uri village on May 27 have succumbed to injuries at SKIMS hospital in Srinagar on Monday.

Seven family members including a mother and her six children were injured when an LPG gas cylinder exploded inside a residential house of Mohammad Shafi Chalkoo of Laghama Uri on May 27.

On Sunday, the mother of the children and one of her daughters succumbed to injuries at SKIMS. They were identified as Parveena Akther (35) and her daughter Shaishta Bano.

The identification of the two sisters who succumbed today is yet to be ascertained.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Print

