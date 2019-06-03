Two militants killed in brief shootout with government forces in Shopian village

Srinagar: Two militants have been killed during a brief shoot out with government forces in Moolu Chitragam area of south Kashmir’s Shopian district on Monday.

Reports said that the militants fired upon an army party of 44 Rashtriya Rifles while they were passing through the area at around midnight.

The army party retaliated to the fire and in the exchange of brief gunfire two militants were killed, they said.

They said that the area has been cordoned off and the government forces, with additional reinforcements, are searching the area.

More to follow. (With inputs from agencies)

