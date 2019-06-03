Several injured by pellets during CASO in Shopian’s Ganowpora

SHOPIAN: Clashes broke out at Ganowpora village of Shopian on Sunday soon after government forces arrived for a cordon and search operation (CASO). Local youths came out on streets and pelted the government forces with stones, locals said, adding that the forces retaliated with tear smoke shells and pellets.

Witnesses said that several persons sustained pellet injuries in the clashes. They said that the injured were taken to primary health centre Brethipora, from where four injured persons were shifted to district hospital Pulwama.

