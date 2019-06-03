Protests in Beerwah town against water scarcity

Srinagar: The residents of Beerwah town of central Kashmir’s Budgam district on Monday staged a protest demonstration against acute shortage of water in the town.

The protestors staged a sit-in on vital Beerwah-Magam road and blocked the vehicular movement leaving hundreds of vehicles stranded.

“We were provided water supply under Sonpah scheme but the scheme is defunct for last few years and we are craving for potable water,” said a protester. “We have to travel miles to fetch drinking water from Sukhnag water stream. The department is not taking any cognisance of our repeated pleas.”

Similar kind of protests are being reported from Aarwah village of Beerwah sub division where people have hit the streets and blocked road to protest against water scarcity.

Protests were going on when this report was being filed.

