New Livestock Breeding Policy: Focus shifts, finally, from quality of wool to breeding of sheep

SRINAGAR: The state government’s approval to a new livestock breeding policy has raised hopes that Kashmir’s dependence on imported mutton may soon begin to lessen. The new policy, according to a senior official in the sheep husbandry department, lays emphasis on increasing mutton production, by improving the health and fecundity of sheep, as against the previous policy that focused only on the quality of sheep wool.

“This new intervention will enable an increase in the carcass dressing percentage from the current 45% to 55%-60%. It will be a step towards vertical expansion of our livestock resources,” the official said.

Indigenous mutton production in JK has shot up to 323.57 lakh kilograms from a few lakh in the 1950s. But this, according to the state government, falls short by more than 35 percent of what is consumed on day-to-day basis. This shortfall was neglected in the government’s focus on production of fine quality wool. For this the sheep husbandry department had imported a special breed of ram, called Merino, from the US and Australia. It had improved fineness of wool to 21- 22 microns, and also enhanced wool production to 38 lakh kg, from the less than 1 lakh kg it was when the department started to function.

Insufficient supply of indigenous mutton, however, leads to a drain of nearly Rs 2,000 crore, and closes down an opportunity for providing sustainable employment to the people of the state. It also causes losses to mutton dealers during the frequent closure of the Srinagar-Jammu highway, which causes supplies to dry up. This year’s harsh winter led to prolonged closure of the highway and made people of Kashmir suffer immensely. According to Mehraj-ud-Din, general secretary of All Kashmir Wholesale Mutton Dealers Association, 90 percent of mutton markets in Kashmir were without supply during the closure of the highway this winter.

“It is a welcome step if we get our own production, but when would it happen is the question,” Mehraj-ud-Din said.

The government this time has focused on achieving self-sufficiency in livestock during the next 5 to 10 years. This development it envisions by improvement of the genetic potential of local livestock, and nurturing of institutions to generate quality breeding inputs for sustainable livestock development – “without any detriment to the eco-system”, the policy adds.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Print

