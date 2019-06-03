Mosques, shrines fill up with the faithful on Shab-e-Qadr

Srinagar: Shab-e-Qadr, the night of power and blessings, was observed across Kashmir valley with religious fervour on Saturday night. The historic Jamia Masjid in Srinagar witnessed the largest congregation of devotees.

As part of the festivities, Muslims thronged mosques and shrines across the valley at night for prayers and recitation of the Quran.

Along with the Jamia Masjid in Nowhatta area of Srinagar, scores of devout Muslims gathered at Hazratbal, Dast-e-Geer Sahib and Sayed Yaqoob Shah shrines in the city.

Muslims across the world perform night-long prayers on the 26th night of Ramzan to celebrate the first revelation of the Holy Quran to Prophet Mohammad.

During the nightlong prayers, preachers and religious scholars highlighted the teachings of Islam and various aspects of the life of the Prophet and urged Muslims to follow the same.

Clashes in Anantnag on night of Shab-e-Qadr

Intense nocturnal clashes erupted in many parts of old town Anantnag late Saturday night while the valley was observing the most auspicious night of the year, Shab-e-Qadr.

At least one person, Adil Ahmad Malik of Cheeni Chowk area, was injured during the clashes. He was rushed to the nearby district hospital where doctors said he was stable.

The clashes started from Sherbagh area of the town where some youths raised pro-freedom, anti-India and pro-Pakistan slogans outside the local police post, followed by stone-throwing.

The policemen, as per locals, responded by firing tear smoke shells. “The policemen soon came out of the police post and chased the protesting youths to nearby Reshi Bazar and Lal Chowk area of the town,” local sources told Kashmir Reader.

They said that the forces kept firing chilli grenades and tear smoke shells, some of them even landing in the local mosques, much to the discomfort of the people praying.

“Some people had to be taken to hospital after feeling suffocated due to the chilli grenades and tear smoke shells,” the locals told Kashmir Reader.

The clashes continued for most part of the night.

Meanwhile, suspected militants attacked the house of a lower-rung Congress leader in Pinglena area of Pulwama district late Saturday night – by hurling two hand grenades.

No one was injured in the single explosion as the second grenade remained unexploded. “The militants attacked house of a panchayat member, who also happens to be associated with the Congress. No one was hurt,” a senior police officer told Kashmir Reader.

He said that a bomb disposal squad was sent to the spot to retrieve the unexploded hand grenade. “It was disposed of later,” the officer said.

Government forces also conducted searches in the area to try and nab the attackers, who had fled by then.

With PTI inputs

