Militant slain in Tral identified by Shopian family

SHOPIAN: A Shopian militant who was killed in an encounter at Tral on Friday was laid to rest at his native village Amshipora on Sunday after he was identified by his family. The militant was identified as Junaid Ahmad Bhat, son of Muhammad Ayoib, resident of Amshipora village in Shopian district.

Two militants were killed in the encounter at a Tral village among whom one was identified as a Tral resident and another as a foreigner. However, Juanid’s family members came to know through social media that their son had been killed when they saw a picture of the slain Junaid that was shared by people on social media.

The family approached the police and on Saturday evening the body of Junaid was handed over to them for burial. Sources said that his body reached Amshipora village late Saturday night after all official formalities were conducted by police.

Junaid according to locals was active since eight months. They said that he had left his education at Shopian degree college to join militant ranks last year.

Thousands of people attended the funeral prayers of the slain militant at his native village, where according to locals pro-freedom and anti-India slogans were raised by people.

