Militant, his associate killed in Shopian shootout: J&K Police

Srinagar: The Jammu and Kashmir police on Monday said that two militants were killed in a brief shootout in Shopian village in the wee hours on Monday.

In a statement, a police spokesperson said that during the preceding night, forces at a checkpoint on Shopian Turkawangom Road at Mool Chitragam intercepted a Tavera vehicle.

However the militants boarding the vehicle, he said, opened fire from inside on forces which was retaliated. “In the retaliation process one militant identified as Firdous Ahmad Bhat and an active associate Sajad Ahmad who was driving the vehicle got killed. Both of them were the residents of Kulgam. Moreover, one militant taking advantage of darkness managed to flee from the spot.”

According to police records, Firdous Bhat was a listed militant, the statement said.

Bodies of both the militants, the spokesperson said have been handed over to their legal heirs after completion of medico-legal formalities.

The statement said that incriminating material including arms and ammunition were recovered from the spot. “All these materials have been taken into case records for further investigation and to probe their complicity in other crimes.”

