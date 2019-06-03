Massive inferno guts over 140 hutments to ashes in Jammu

Jammu: Around 150 hutments of “Maratha Basti” late on Sunday night turned into ashes after a mysterious fire broke out in Trikuta Nagar area of this winter capital of the state.

“A major fire broke out during midnight in “Maratha Basti” area of Trikuta Nagar,” police said on Monday.

They added that cause of fire is yet to be known, adding, “some locals have said that they heard a sound of powerful explosion, which seems to be of cylinder blast.”

“There is no loss to human life or injury has been reported but property worth lakhs damaged in the fire,” said police.

They added that seven fire tenders we’re pressed into service and it took two hours for them to control the flames.

“The location is known as “Maratha Basti” in Trikuta Nagar area,” they said and added that police is on job. (Agencies)

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Print

