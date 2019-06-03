Indian Air Force plane goes missing near China border with 13 people onboard

An Indian Air Force transport aircraft has gone missing after taking off from an airbase in Assam. The last contact with the aircraft — an Antonov An-32 military transport aircraft — was at around 1pm today. 13 people were onboard the plane, including eight crew members and five passengers, India Today reported.

The Indian Air Force has deployed all available resources to locate the aircraft.

The Antonov An-32 had taken off from Jorhat in Assam and was heading to the Mechuka Advanced Landing Ground, located in Mechuka Valley in Arunachal Pradesh.

The Mechuka Advanced Landing Ground is located near the China border.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Print

