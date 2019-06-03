Heroic Braveheart!!

A tourist guide sacrificed his own life to save five people, including two visitors from West Bengal, after their raft capsized in Lidder river flowing through the picturesque South Kashmir resort town of Pahalgham. Rouf Ahmed Dar, a registered professional rafter, cared little for his life and jumped into the river when the raft overturned near Mawoora after it was caught in sudden gusty winds. The five people, three locals and a couple from West Bengal, were onboard the raft when the tragedy struck it Friday evening at the rafting point in Pahalgham, 96 kms south of Srinagar. This is as supremely commendable as can be for the person in contention paid the ultimate price (in terms of his life) for saving the lives of people he hardly knew or just knew as a client. In a way, the sacrifice made by the deceased reflects and says a lot about Kashmiri character and nature which has been generous and rather selfless as reflected by the supremely selfless gesture of Rouf Ahmad Dar. The deceased could have ignored the pleas and the condition of the tourists in the boat after he had swam to safety but he chose to put himself in danger and paid the ultimate price. This act of heroic bravehearted(ness), however, must not and should not be politicized. Having said this, we, as a society must not merely acclaim the incident and the sacrifice thereof. We must actually do or bit to help the families and dependents of people like the deceased’s. The person obviously belonged to a stratum of society that is not very well off. Axiomatically, then he must have dependants and survivors who need to be taken care off. And, there must be innumerable people like the dependants and survivors of Dar who, we as a society fail by being oblivious to their plight and ignoring it. Misfortune and its variants, be these in the form of severe ill health , bouts of poverty and depredation, financial ups and downs, accidents and , in extremis, sudden death, are not in anyone’s control: these come unannounced and catch people unprepared. It is therefore incumbent upon society to actually devise means and methods to deal with such contingencies especially among and for the weaker and underprivileged sections and segments of society. It is easy to acclaim and talk about stuff but the challenge is to put the money where the mouth is!

