Driver killed after Tipper turns turtle in Kangan

Kangan: A driver was killed when the Tipper he was driving turned turtle at HariGaniwan on Srinagar-leh highway on Monday

Officials said that accident took place in the wee morning hours on Monday and after the Tipper bearing registration number JK01N-9246 from Gund to skidded off from the road and turned turtle on Srinagar-Leh at HariGaniwan Kangan resulting critical injuries to the driver.

They said he was immediately rushed nearby hospital where doctors declared him brought dead.

A police official said the deceased has been identified as 38 year old Mushtaq Ahmad Ganie son of Sonaullah Ganie a resident of Fraw Sumbal.

They said after conducting medico legal formalities the body was handed over to his family.

Gund Police has taken cognizance of the incident and registered a case under FIR No 18/2019 under section 279, 337,427 and investigation have been taken up.

