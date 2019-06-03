Ajit Doval granted cabinet status, five more years as National Security Adviser

NEW DELHI: Ajit Doval has been granted cabinet status and five more years as the National Security Adviser (NSA). “He has been given cabinet rank in recognition of his contribution in the national security domain,” news agency ANI reported.

There had been much speculation about Ajit Doval after Prime Minister Narendra Modi took oath for the second time last week, with his longtime aide Amit Shah as the new Home Minister and former Home Minister Rajnath Singh moving to Defence.

Ajit Doval, as the man in charge of the national security establishment that includes all anti-terror and intelligence outfits, is among the most powerful officers in the country. The 1968-batch Indian Police Service officer was a former Intelligence Bureau chief.

