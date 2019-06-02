Vigilance squads to monitor B.Ed exams for in-service teachers

SRINAGAR: After complaints of unfair means by examinees last year, authorities have ordered constitution of ‘vigilance squads’ to monitor the upcoming B Ed term-end examinations for in-service teachers.

An order issued by the State Project Director Samagra Shiksha J&K, Arun Kumar Manhas on Wednesday asked all the chief education officers of the state to set up a vigilance squad “to be headed by a senior official of the School, Education Department” in their respective districts for monitoring the conduct of B Ed term-end examinations of in-service teachers.

The SPD Samagra Shiksha has asked the CEOs to furnish the list of the vigilance squad by or before June 8.

The term-end examinations of thousands of teachers-registered by the School Education Department with IGNOU for the B Ed programme last year- are commencing on June 10 and conclude on June 26 as per the IGNOU date sheet.

It is for the first time that vigilance squads are being set up to monitor teacher examinations in the state as there was rampant use of unfair means by teachers in the B Ed term-end exams last year, an official in then School Education Department told Kashmir Reader.

Kashmir Reader had in December reported on the cheating by examinees in the B.Ed exams for teachers on a large scale.

Complaints of rampant cheating were reported from examination centres at Government Degree College Anantnag and Amar Singh College Srinagar, even as IGNOU had appointed observers for the exams.

