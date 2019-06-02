Uri Girl injured in gas cylinder blast succumbs 

Srinagar: A young girl injured in a gas cylinder blast in Lagama Uri on 27 May, succumbed in SKIMS Saturday night.

Sources said that seven family members of a local Mohammad Shafi Chalko of Lagama Uri, including his wife, five daughters and a little son was injured in a gas cylinder blast on 27 May at their home.

“All the injured were rushed to hospital in which one young daughter Shaista Bano succumbed on Saturday night at SKIMS,” he said.

The other injured are in different hospitals since the incident.

