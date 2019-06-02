Shab-e-Qadar, night of power and blessings, observed in Kashmir

SRINAGAR: Shab-e-Qadar, the night of power and blessings, was observed across Kashmir valley with religious fervour as the historic Jamia Masjid in the summer capital here witnessed the largest congregation of devotees.

As part of the festivities, Muslims thronged mosques and shrines across the valley Saturday night for prayers and recitation of the Quran as the Muslim fasting month of Ramadhaan is about to end.

Along with the Jamia Masjid in Nowhatta area of the city, scores of devout Muslims gathered at Hazratbal, Dast-e-Geer Sahib and Sayed Yaqoob Shah shrines.

Muslims across the world perform night-long prayers on the 26th night of Ramzan to celebrate the first revelation of Holy Quran to Prophet Muhammad (PBUH).

Preachers and religious scholars highlighted the teachings of Islam and various aspects of the life of the Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) and urged Muslims to follow the same. @PTI

