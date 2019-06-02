SAC approves 50 new degree colleges across state

Locations to be finalized by July

SRINAGAR: The State Administrative Council which met here on Wednesday under the chairmanship of Governor Satya Pal Malik has approved establishment of 50 new degree colleges across the state.

Out of these new colleges, 30 will be established in un-served areas, 10 will be for women in places where there are no separate women colleges and to rationalize the roll of the students in the existing ones. Similarly, 8 professional colleges would be established imparting courses in Law, Management, Commerce, Nursing and Para-medical, Physical Education and Bio-medical Science. Besides, 2 Colleges will be set up as Administrative Staff Colleges, one each at Jammu and Srinagar.

A state spokesman highlighted that during the Governor’s Rule, sanction has been earlier accorded to the opening up of 52 Colleges. Out of these 52 Colleges, land has been handed over at 39 places and temporary accommodation identified at 33 places. These colleges are being operationalized during the current and the next financial year. The 50 new colleges are in addition the 52 already approved.

The committee constituted vide Government Order No. 1462-GAD of 2018 dated 25.09.2018 has been asked to examine the feasibility/location of the new colleges by 31.07.2019.

