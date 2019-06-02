Release wages of casual, need based,daily-wagers, scheme workers before Eid: Tarigami

Srinagar: CPI-M leader Mohammad Yousuf Tarigami on Sunday urged the Governor administration to release the pending wages of casual/season/need-based labourers, daily-wagers, Aganwari workers, helpers, ASHA and mid-day-meal workers and other scheme workers before Eid festival.

The insensitive approach of the state government towards the long pending legitimate grievances these poor workers is unfortunate. They work with dedication but have been pushed to the wall and the government seems to be insensitive towards their well-being. They are working on meagre wages since long and that too are not being released forcing them to come on roads.

The weaker and poorer sections of the society have been totally neglected by the government which has severely hit their means of livelihood. Most of these workers are the sole breadwinners of their respective families and how will they manage their day-to-day expenditure if government doesn’t pay them their wages?

They are being paid peanuts after putting up lot of hard work and that too is being denied to them on time which is gross injustice. The government makes tall claims when it comes to the welfare of poor, but the reality is that injustice is being done with them.

He demanded release of wages in favour of all those workers pending for several months without any further delay, in view of Eid festival. Besides, hike in honorarium and release of pending salaries, the government must implement the pension scheme and gratuity of Rs two lakh for workers and Rs one lakh for helpers on retirement.

MGNREGA employees, Contractuals, Need Based, Seasonal, Casual Labouers, Daily Wagers are neglected and their long pending demands are not met. Daily wagers/casual labourers are awaiting their regularization although government had issued SRO two years back, which is quite disappointing.

