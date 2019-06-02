Rajnath holds high-level meet after taking charge as Defence Minister

New Delhi: Soon after taking charge as Defence Minister, Rajnath Singh Saturday asked the chiefs of the Army, Navy and the Air Force to prepare separate presentations on the challenges and overall functioning of their respective forces.

Singh held a held a meeting with Army chief Gen Bipin Rawat, Chief of Air Staff Air Chief Marshal B S Dhanoa and newly-appointed Navy chief Karambir Singh at the headquarters of the defence ministry at the Raisina Hills during which he was apprised about the security scenario, officials said.

Minister of State for Defence Shripad Naik, Defence Secretary Sanjay Mitra and several top officials of the ministry were also present at the meeting.

Officials said separate wings of the ministry were also told to prepare presentations which will be reviewed at a meeting soon.

Singh, who was the Home Minister in the previous government, was accorded a grand welcome by the three services chiefs and senior officials when he arrived at the defence ministry around noon.

A defence ministry spokesperson said Singh urged all those who greeted him to give their best and work towards achieving the “targets”.

Earlier in the day, Singh visited the national war memorial and paid tributes to the fallen heroes.

As defence minister, Singh’s most crucial challenge will be to speed up the long-delayed modernisation of the three services besides ensuring overall coherence in their combat readiness.

His another challenge will be to ensure peace and tranquillity along the frontier with China while developing required military infrastructure to deal with any possible Chinese hostility.

As he took charge of the ministry just three months after India carried out air strikes in Pakistan, it is expected that he will continue with the policy of hot pursuit in dealing with cross border militancy.

Containing infiltration of militants into Jammu and Kashmir from Pakistan will be another key focus area.

As the Defence Minister, Singh will face the challenge of strengthening the combat capabilities of the Army, Navy and the Air Force due to changing regional security matrix and geo-political dynamics.

The forces have been pressing for equipping them to deal with hybrid warfare and Singh will have to attend to this crucial demand.

The government has been focusing on domestic defence production and Singh will have to carry forward a number of big-ticket reform initiatives, including implementing the ambitious “strategic partnership” model.

Under the new model, select Indian private firms will be roped in to build military platforms like submarines and fighter jets in India in partnership with foreign defence majors.

Singh also faces the challenge of modernising the defence research organisations and various other defence public sector undertakings so that they can produce state-of-the art military hardware to match requirement of the forces.

He will also have to oversee implementation of major reforms in the 12-lakh strong Army. The Army has already finalised a blueprint for its reform including right-sizing of the force.

His predecessor Nirmala Sitharaman had taken on the opposition head-on with her fiery defence of the Rafale fighter jet deal and it will be interesting to see how Singh deals with the issue.

PTI

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Print

