Police book army man, 2 others for encroaching public land

JAMMU: An Army man and two others have been booked for grabbing a piece of public land in a Kishtwar district village and attacking the anti-encroachment team, said an official Saturday.

Naik Haq Nawaz of Jammu and Kasahmir Light Infantry was booked along with his brother Mohammed Ayaz and one Tanvir Ahmed of Indira Nagar in Lachkhazana village, he said.

The trio had pelted stones at the anti-encroachment team led by Kishtwar Tehsildar Parmod Kumar, besides damaging the JCB, he added.

The team, however, managed to retrieve the prime plot of land measuring three and half kanal earmarked for setting up Rural Self Employment Training Institute (RSETI) at Indira Nagar of Lachkhazana village in Kishtwar.

The anti-encroachment team also managed to retrieve another piece of state land near a middle school in Bagwan Mohalla of Kishtwar, encroached by one Karam Chand.

Their was no resistance from Karam Chand. —PTI

