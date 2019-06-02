Mother, daughter injured in gas cylinder blast in Uri succumbs

Uri: A mother and daughter who were injured in a gas cylinder blast in Uri village on 27 May lost battle for life at SKIMS today.

Reports reaching GNS said that Parveena Akther (35) and her daughter Shaishta Bano (14) succumbed their injuries at SKIMS Soura on early Sunday after being hospitalised for five days.

Seven family members including mother and her six children were injured when an LPG gas cylinder exploded inside a residential house of Mohammad Shafi Chalkoo son of Abdul Dullah Chalkoo of Laghama Uri on 27 May.

