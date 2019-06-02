Livestock to be top priority for government for increasing livelihood

SAC approves first of its kind J&K State Livestock Breeding Policy 2019

SRINAGAR: The State Administrative Council (SAC) which met here on May 29 under the chairmanship of Governor Satya Pal Malik approved the Jammu and Kashmir State Livestock Breeding Policy, 2019 – the first of its kind in the state.

The policy aims to give focused attention to increase in both production and productivity of livestock (cattle, sheep, goat), fish and poultry.

The livestock sector contributes to 33.63% of the agriculture GDP of the state. As per the estimates, 73% of the state’s population lives in rural areas and is associated with livestock rearing. The sector also provides direct/indirect employment to 20 lakh families.

Livestock population has been showing a declining trend due to rapid urbanisation/shrinking of fodder land. The state has had to pay huge bills for importing livestock products. It was on this account that a need for a policy was felt to ensure sustainable development of livestock population on scientific lines.

The livestock policy will not only help achieve self-sufficiency in livestock products, thereby reducing import bills, it will also expand employment opportunities by doubling farmers’ income during next 5 to 10 years.

In addition, the policy will promote research and developmental initiatives in the livestock sector. It envisages improvement of the genetic potential of local livestock by grading/cross-breeding with superior exotic germ plasma wherever required, and conservation of indigenous breeds.

The policy will stimulate the growth and nurture institutions in the state to generate quality breeding inputs for sustainable livestock development, without any detriment to the eco-system.

It also envisages introducing new livestock breeds like Mount billiard and Braunvieh cattle on pilot basis, as these breeds have better adaptability in hilly temperate regions with less fodder requirement.

The policy further envisages development of poultry sector, especially backyard poultry, augmentation of production and productivity of both capture and culture fisheries, modernisation of fish hatcheries, scientific breeding of Rainbow Trout, Carps, Fish Species and rejuvenation of the endangered Mahseer fish.

The Policy lays special focus on sustainable genetic improvement of bovines. With the implementation of the policy, the annual milk production is expected to reach 5,037 TMT approximately within five years.

The policy shall promote dual purpose sheep breeds for achieving self sufficiency in mutton, besides import of Ramboilet and Merino sheep to improve growth rate/carcass weight and stop inbreeding depression.

The Animal Sheep Husbandry Department has been directed to give wide publicity to the policy for generating awareness and to ensure percolation of benefits to the targeted population.

Information Department

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Print

