Hopes dashed as work on road to Tosamaidan stopped

BUDGAM: The work that was initiated after a long wait in 2018 on the vital Sitaharan-Tosamaidan road project, has came to standstill within a short period of time as the state government has not released the necessary funds.

Tosamaidan, a lush green meadow, was thrown open for the public in 2015, a year after it was freed from the occupation of the army in 2014. Later, in year 2017, the state government formed for it a development authority to promote tourism to the valley.

The promise of development turned out to be hollow. Local residents say they have seen no development work in the area and now even the work on the road has been abandoned.

“After a campaign of years we had somehow successfully managed to have the land vacated from the Indian army. However, the problem of lack of road connectivity to the meadow still persists,” residents said.

There’s a graver problem also to deal with for the people living near Tosamaidan. More than a hundred people have died at the meadow due to landmines that the army planted here since it arrived in 1965. It was because of the mass destruction that the mines caused that the area became a major bone of contention between locals and the army.

“Though there has been a surge in the flow of visitors in the past few years, the lack of a motorable road is creating lots of inconvenience to the tourists,” a local, Shabir Ahmad Wani, said.

Wani added that the work on the Sitaharan-Tosamaidan road was started last year with full enthusiasm. However, after the earth cutting was done, the work was stopped suddenly, for reasons not known to anyone.

“The 15-kilometer road stretch was supposed to be completed in two years. However, the work has come to a complete halt after a few months,” Wani said.

Tosamaidan, he said, had the potential to attract huge number of tourists, given its exotic beauty, lush green meadows, flora and fauna, and the calm atmosphere.

A resident of Khag, Sakib Mir, said that the government’s decision of turning Tosamaidan as a development authority area had came as good news to the people living in the countryside and in the foothills. Those people, he said, were saddened at the “dilly dallying” of the government authorities over any development or tourism project.

“For now, the tourists travel in vehicles up to Sutaharan, and beyond this they have to trek by foot,” Mir said.

A driver, Sabir Malik, said that the authorities have been “biased” against the area and have deliberately deprived the people here of development projects. “If the road to Tosamaidan is through, the economy of the area will be boosted within days,” he said. “If the government can develop tourist destinations like Sonamarg, Gulmarg, Pahalgam and Yousmarg, why is Tosamaidan being left out?” he asked.

Executive Engineer R&B Budgam, Asger Ali Watali, admitted that the work on the Sitaharan-Tosamaidan road project has been stopped. The reason, he said, was that the funds for the project had not been approved yet by the government.

“We have done some work on the project, but funds worth Rs 12 crore have not been released yet, which has forced us to abandon the work,” he said. “Until the Rs 12 crore rupees are released, there is no possibility of starting the work again,” he added.

