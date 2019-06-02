Health centre in Kupwara locked since 1997

KUPWARA: A medical sub-centre in Champora village of Kupwara district is locked since 1997 after the authorities failed to compensate the owner of the land it stands on for its use.

Sources said that after a lot of struggle by the locals of Champora village, the department of health services constructed a medical sub-centre for the village in 1997. However, the authorities failed to give a government job to one of the sons of the land owner. The owner locked the centre as a result, and the authorities failed to unlock it ever since.

Locals said that the owner, Ghulam Ahmad Rather, had provided land from his orchard for the construction of the sub-centre and the health department had even constructed a beautiful building on it. However, they did not give a job to one of his sons in compensation.

The health department had promised Gulam Ahmad that they would provide a job to his son soon after they completed the building, but instead they failed to do so. In retaliation, the land owner locked the sub-centre, declaring he would open it only after the authorities appointed his son. The building has been locked now for the past 22 years, with no one paying any attention to it.

Locals said that Champora village is almost 20 kilometres from the main town Kupwara and that the people of the area are suffering due to the shortage of hospital services in the vicinity. They said that their patients are forced to go to Kupwara or other areas for official aid because the department failed to unlock the building. They also said that Gulam Ahmad had limited land but he provided what he could after the health department’s promise. But neither did the department complete its promise nor did they try to unlock the building to make it functional. The sources said that the building’s owner locked it five years after its completion, but till date neither was it ever functional nor was anyone appointed for its security.

In view of the situation, the people of Champora have appealed to the land owner to lock the building till the department makes it functional and gives him a government job in the department.

The Chief Medical Officer Kupwara did not take phone calls from our office requesting him for his comments.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Print

