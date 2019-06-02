Hajj orientation programme for Shopian pilgrims

SRINAGAR: The second orientation-cum-training programme for the selected pilgrims for this year’s Hajj Pilgrimage of Shopian district has been fixed by the State Hajj Committee Srinagar on 11th and 12th June 2019 from 10:00 am onwards.

The selected aspirants of the Hajj pilgrimage 2019 of Shopian district have been asked to attend the orientation cum training programme at Jamia Masjid Sharief Shopian.

The selected hajj pilgrims with cover numbers from JKR-536-2-0 to JKF 7032-3-0 have been asked to attend the orientation programme on 11th June while other hajj pilgrims with cover numbers from JKR-7257-2-0 to JKF-10850-2-0 have been asked to attend the programme on 12th June from 10:00 am onwards.

