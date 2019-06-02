Guv announces Rs 5 lakh ex gratia

Srinagar: Jammu and Kashmir Governor Satya Pal Malik Saturday saluted the bravery of the tourist guide who sacrificed his life to save five tourists from drowning in the Lidder river in Pahalgam and announced a ex gratia of Rs 5 lakh to the deceased’s kin.

Rouf Ahmed Dar, a registered professional rafter, cared little for his life and jumped into the river when the raft, carrying the tourists, overturned near Mawoora after it was caught in a sudden gusty winds.

A Raj Bhavan spokesperson said the governor saluted the bravery of the tourist guide who lost his life while rescuing tourists from the Lidder river in Pahalgam on Friday and termed him a real-life hero.

The governor prayed for the eternal peace to the departed soul and strength to the bereaved family in its hour of grief, the spokesperson said, adding honouring the exemplary display of selfless action, the governor has announced financial assistance of Rs 5 lakh for Dar’s family.

—PTI

