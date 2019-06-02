Geelani voices concern over plight of Muslims in China

Srinagar: Hurriyat chairman, Syed Ali Shah Geelani on Saturday urged the United Nations (UN), Organisation of the Islamic Conference (OIC) and Pakistan to come to the rescue of the minority Uighur Muslims in China where their basic rights have been withdrawn by the Chinese authorities.

In a statement, Geelani asked these organisations and also Pakistan to take these “disturbing reports” from Uighur very seriously and rescue this minority of Muslims in China.

Geelani said that he was concerned about the plight of the Chinese Muslims in Uighur.

The Hurriyat chairman said although international media is almost silent about what is happening with Uighur community of China but whatever little information trickles down through social media and a few media houses, is not only disturbing but alarming as well.

“Thousands of Muslim have been imprisoned and made captive for years together in large camps and godowns. They are deprived of any humane treatment. They are not allowed to meet their family members. Their families even don’t know why and where they are detained. Their beard is shaved off and women are not allowed to wear Hijab,” he said.

Geelani said that recent reports of the ill-treatment of Muslims in the holy month of Ramadan are heart-wrenching. “Muslims are forced to eat and drink during the day time at their workplaces. They are compelled to keep their hotels and eateries open despite their resistance. They are not allowed to perform their religious obligations like Salah and fast,” he alleged.

