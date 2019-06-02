Five militants surrender in Kulgam: Police

Srinagar: Five youths from Kulgam district of Jammu and Kashmir, who had joined militancy, shunned the path of violence and surrendered, police said Saturday.

“Five youths, who had joined different terror outfits, shunned the path of violence and returned to the mainstream following efforts by their families and police,” a police official said.

He did not reveal their names, saying their identities “stand protected for security reasons”.

—PTI

