Dr. Mehboob Makhdoomi’s Educational Trust holds the first meeting with volunteers

Srinagar: The first meeting of the volunteers of uni4kashmir initiative- led by Mehboob Makhdoomi was held on Sunday at his residence.

The representatives from 17 districts of the State attended this meeting, including members from Chenab valley.

Former Director- Radio Kashmir Sayed Humayun Qaisar and Rahim Motors’ Abdul Hamid also spoke on the occasion.

It must also be noted that the advisory board of this trust met on May 30th to discuss the modalities & feasibility of the project.

The board includes Prof. Sheikh Showkat Hussain (Ex-Head & Dean- School of Law- CUK), Prof. Siddiq Wahid (Former Vice-chancellor- IUST), Amin Sofi (Professor Emeritus, Department of Mathematics, University of Kashmir), Prof. Shabir A. Bhat (Former Dean Faculty of Commerce- Director UGC-HRDC-University of Kashmir), Prof. Zahoor Ahmad Chat (Director Colleges- Department of Higher Education, J&K), Mr. Shakeel Qalander (Industrialist), Prof. Mohammad Akbar Khuroo (H.O.D Chemistry- University of Kashmir), Syed Humayun Qaisar (Former Director- Radio Kashmir), Mr. Riyaz Ahmad Shoga (Ex J&K Bank Officer).

This initiative is aiming for an international standard university while using crowdfunding to cover finances. As per the statement, it was resolved that it will start as a college with a real aim of the university.

It’s website ysmmet.org furnishes the objectives of this educational trust. The trust has an office at Karan nagar that will start functioning right after Eid.

