DAK calls for banning junk, preserved foods in school canteens

Srinagar: Doctors Association Kashmir (DAK) Saturday demanded a blanket ban on the sale of junk and preserved foods inside school premises.

“Besides improvement in education, the Governor led administration must also look after the nutritional and health conditions of children. Improvements in education without having a good health condition or nutrition is impossible. It is unfortunate that today’s generation depends mainly on junk and preserved foods,” the statement said.

DAK President, Dr Suhail Naik said that junk and preserved foods actually provide unnecessary extra fat and sugar which leads to health problems like obesity and diabetes. “They cannot put their best in the classes after recess break because the junk foods contain refined sugar in them causing secretion of high quantity of insulin.”

“Some school canteens who are selling junk foods like chips, aerated drinks, samosas, burgers etc. are putting the health of our next generation at higher risk for obesity, diabetes, hypertension strokes and cardiovascular accidents,” Dr Naik said, adding there are various studies on children’s health who have concluded to strictly ban the sale of any kind of junk foods in the school canteens.

Dr Owais H Dar, General secretary DAK said that after a lot of research by the food standards authority of India, the experts have suggested that sugar and saturated fats contained in the junk foods do more harm in the body than any good.

“Introduction of fresh vegetables and fruits in the school canteens can prevent the children from diseases like hypertension and obesity. The initiative of transferring the food habits of the students from junk to fresh fruits and salads will determine their future food habits and health,” he said.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Print

