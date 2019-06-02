Contractors stage protest, demand release of their pending dues

SRINAGAR: Contractors’ coordination committee of Kashmir on Saturday held a protest demonstration here against the government for not releasing their outstanding payments.

Scores of contractors assembled in press enclave chanting slogans in favour of their demands.

Bashir Ahmad Khan, Chairman of contractors coordination committee of Kashmir said all the Kashmir based contractors are on strike from last two months due to attitude of the government towards the contractors.

“From year 2014 to 2018, we have done a lot of developmental work in various departments include Health, Education, Tourism, Sports, Public Work Department (PWD) and flood and irrigation control,” Khan said.

“The government has failed to release our previous payments despite having proper budget in the state government administration which comes under State Administration Council (SAC),” Khan said.

He also said that as they have spend a lot of money on the development works of the government from their own pockets. “We failed to understand that why government is not releasing our payments,” he said.

The protesting contractors requested the higher authorities to look into the matter and release their release outstanding payments before Eid.

