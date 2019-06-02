Bemina, Batamaloo localities getting muddy water supply

Residents complain department not resolving the problem

SRINAGAR: Residents of several localities in Bemina and Batamaloo area of Srinagar are complaining of muddy water supply from several days.

Expressing resentment against Public Health Engineering department (PHE), residents of Bakshi Aabad Bemina told Kashmir Reader that they were shocked to see muddy water coming out of taps.

“It has been one week now but officials did not bother to provide clean water,” they said.

“Water is the basic necessity but unfortunately we are lacking it. It is difficult to go to other localities and fetch water. Often people shut their doors,” one of the residents said.

Residents added that they were promised problem would be solved soon but not action has been taken.

“They (PHE) compel us to block the road due to which other people suffer, but we don’t have any option. From last one week we are facing this problem,” residents said.

Similarly residents of Shamsabad in Batamaloo said they cannot make use of the muddy water coming out of taps, while there was no alternative water source.

“We have to buy water for cooking and drinking,” residents said, while lamenting that despite repeated pleas the department was not addressing their problem.

“If there is any problem at least PHE department should provide water till the issue gets solved.”

Residents of another locality in Batamaloo said the tap water was dirty and foul smelling.

“This water is not fit for drinking,” Muhammad Amin Wagay said.

Executive Engineer,PHE, Mehraj-ud-din, told Kashmir Reader that they were aware of the issue,

“We are working on it and we will try our best. By evening we will provide fresh water.”

He added that they were unable to understand the cause of the problem.

“At this time we are not cleaning any reservoirs, we are not able to understand where the problem is. Cleanliness drives will be done across the city in all water reservoirs and that time people will be also informed,” he said.

