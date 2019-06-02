Awantipora Toll Post: People reside within 20 kms, harassed on pretext of document verification for tax exemption

Srinagar: People residing within the radius of 20 kilometers of Toll Plaza Awantipora were exempted from toll tax, but the tax collecting authorities have been continuously harassing these people on the pretext of address proof document verification, alleged locals.

The agitated locals alleged that the authorities at the post are unnecessarily asking them for providing residance proof documents frequently.

“We have submitted our vehicle documents, Aadhar cards and address proof documents at toll post, but still after every month the employees there stop us and demand the same documents,” the local inhabitants said, adding when the same documents are produced only once for availing loan facilities, opening bank accounts, applying for jobs or any other purpose, why can’t the toll tax authorities treat these documents the same way.

The residents also said that the employees deployed there treat them as second class citizens and threaten for dire consequences for none of their faults.

They appealed Jammu and Kashmir Governor Satya Pal Malik, Chief Secretary and Divisional Commissioner Kashmir to look into their genuine genevieve, so that people won’t have to suffer again and again.

Earlier, Divisional Commissioner, Kashmir said people living within 20 kilometers radius of toll plaza are exempted.

