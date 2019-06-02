Additional posts approved for Mother & Childcare Health Hospital Reasi

SRINAGAR: The State Administrative Council has approved creation of 31 posts of different categories for the Mother & Childcare Hospital (MCH), Reasi.

MCH, Reasi came into existence in 2015. As the centre has been witnessing huge rush of patients from various areas, particularly from the villages, there was a pressing requirement of strengthening it further in terms of manpower, an official spokesman said here.

SAC has approved creation of 31 posts which includes nine doctors and 22 paramedics.

The Health & Medical Education Department has been asked to examine the feasibility of establishment of Mother and Child Care/ Maternity Hospitals in the districts where such facilities are not available.

