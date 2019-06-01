Two SPOs injured in gunbattle with militants in Kishtwar

Jammu: A gunfight broke out between militants and government forces in Kishtwar district Friday, in which two special police officers (SPOs) were injured, officials said.

However, the militants managed to escape from the cordon, they said.

On a specific input about movement of militants in Appan area of Marwah belt, a team of Special Operation Group (SOG) and district police reached the location on Thursday night, Inspector General of Police (IGP), Jammu Zone, M K Sinha told PTI.

While the police team was on its job to close in, some unidentified militants fired at them near Faizi Bridge on Friday, he said, adding that the police retaliated.

In the gunfight, two SPOs – Mohd Iqbal and Ashiq Hussain – sustained bullet injuries, Sinha said.

“Both are being evacuated. The Army and police are searching the area to nab the militants”, the IGP said.

Sinha said operation is underway and reinforcements of the SOG and the Army have been sent to neutralise the militants.

The officials said two to three militants are believed to be holed up the area. The Army has also reached the spot to help police in cordon and search operation to track down the militants.

As per sources, the militants have escaped from the spot.

The IGP visited the Army Command Hospital at Udhampur and enquired about the health of the two injured SPOs who are undergoing treatment there.

PTI

