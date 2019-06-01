The Night of Nights and Power!!

Laylat al Qadr, Shab e Qadr, or the Night of Power , the night when the Quran was revealed to the great and holy Prophet of Islam(SAW), will be , in the main , reverently celebrated across the length and breadth of the Muslim world tomorrow, that is, the 27th night of Ramadan. ( It is held by some scholars that laylat al Qadr could actually be on any of the odd nights of Ramadan starting from the 21st). For axiomatic and self evident reasons, the Laylat al Qadr is very important and significant in the lives of Muslims for both historical, religious and spiritual reasons. Historically, the night of power is the night when the Revelation took place, that is, when the Quran, in the nature of Rahma for mankind, was revealed to the Holy Prophet(SAW). The night , for these very reasons, has a very sharp spiritual resonance then for and in the lives of Muslims. During and in Laylat al Qadr, there is a special spiritual aura: it is a night of supplications , when Allah Subhana hu wa Ta’ala answers to the prayers of all those who pray to him; it is a night when the blessings of the Almighty are abundant there is barakah that can felt , palpably so. We , Muslims, must actively seek Allah’s forgiveness on this special night when the first surah of the Quran was revealed. It is held by scholars that worshipping and offering prayers on the Laylat al Qadra is akin to or amounts to eighty three years of worship. That Laylat ul Qadr holds special and great significance and resonance in the spiritual lives of Muslims is obvious , for reasons that are all too historical. And , it amounts to stating the obvious that Muslims across the world will hold special prayers with great reverence and intensity throughout the night of power. But, on this night, we must not only and merely think of ourselves and our families and pray for them only. We must go beyond and think of the underprivileged and the poor, the orphans and the widows, and especially those who are caught and trapped in such situations that are not of their own making. If our prayers are sincere and intense, there is no reason why Allah will not listen to us. Let us then use the night of power to both spiritually elevate and cleanse ourselves but also pray for a peaceful world!

