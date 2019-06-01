On the Quran and Lailat ul Qadar

Muttaqi Naik

Islam is a complete way of life, guides humanity in all walks of life, may that be social, educational, economic, spiritual or even political. This great faith is not name of some rituals, but a complete system of life. Islam is as long as human, we are of the belief that Adam was first human, first Muslim and first prophet on earth, the beginning of humanity is beginning of Islam itself. These Prophets were guided by Allah and some were also given revealed books, like Saboot, Towraat and so on Our beloved Prophet Mohammad (PBUH) is the last in the chain of prophets, about whom Hazrat Isa( AS) predicted.

Our prophet (PBUH) was born in Mecca in 571 C. E. He was pious from the beginning. We are well aware about the overall condition of that world, society as a whole was far away from the Islamic teachings; the society had gone in deep slumber, it was 611 C. E, when Mohammad(PBUH) became prophet that he got wahy (revelation) in the form of the Quran which starts with Word Iqra (read). It is this revelation that changed the hearts of people like Umar(RA)( It’s not just Umar who got transformed but whole society)

Changing my focus towards Quran, this is last book that was sent down by Allah to guide the whole humanity. This is not for the guidance of a believer only but the whole humanity will be guided by this in many fields of life (huddan lin naas).This book was revealed in the blessed night known as Lailat ul Qadr, it is due to the nobleness of Quran that Quran says that this night is better than one thousand months. One can easily realize the importance of this night as well as the book revealed in this night. The Prophet(PBUH) was in his cave and he got first wahy, and this night in which the wahy was revealed.

It is not only Lailatul Qadr which has got importance due to Quran, but Ramadhan too has got most blessings. Any good deed done in this is gets multiplied my seventy, means one good deed equals to seventy, and if this multiplication kept on a single good deed can reach to infinity. What is the responsible factor behind all this, why so much good results for a single good deed, why this is not so in other months, why a single night is better than one thousand nights? The answer of all the questions is unanimously Al-Quran.

The Quran was revealed on Prophet Mohammed(PBUH) over a period of 22 years, composed of one hundred and fourteen chapters. It, in the beginning, was written on Skin, Bones, Stones etc but was collected in the period of Abu Bakr(632-634C.E) and compiled during Hazrat Uthman’s (644-656C.E). The main compiler was Zaid bin Thabit. It was the time when Quran was given book form(Mushaf). Later it was given strikes and many signs were added to it so that non Arabs can read and understand it.

The Quran isn’t only the book to earn good deeds, but it is a living guide for humanity. The Prophet(PBUH) at his farewell said, “ I am leaving too things that in You, if you hold them firm you ll never be in loss that is Quran and Hadith”. Not just this we see in Quran Allah says that if I had revealed this Quran on the mountains they would have became particles by Allah’s fear, and these examples are being given so that humans may ponder, so we may say that Quran is a living book capable enough to guide us, take us our from the conditions we are facing, we are living in the world were chaos and confusions have surrounded us from all sides.

. There isn’t any unanimous night that can be called as lailatul Qadr. According to Prophetic traditions lailat ul Qadr is to be searched in the odd nights of last ten days of Ramadhan, so better is to search it in the above said days. More and more Focus must be Quran, and these remaining days of Ramadhan should be training course for us. When we plan to crack an important exam we undergo training session, but training is not to be considered final; it makes us ready to work, so same criterion is to be followed here. We have to pay much concentration towards Quran in our whole life and these remaining days of Ramadhan must work as a training session for us.

