Mutton selling on Eid eve at escalating prices

Srinagar: As Eid customers jostle in the markets of Kashmir, mutton dealers have started dictating prices as per their will, rejecting the official rates fixed by the government.

According to consumers, black marketing and hoarding are going on in full swing, while the Department of Food, Civil Supplies and Consumer Affairs (FCSCA) is making false claims of having control over the prices.

“Mutton is being sold at much higher rates than the Rs 400 a kg that the government has fixed. This exposes the claims of the food supplies department and other departments concerned,” said Feroz Ahmad Malik of Dalgate.

“There is no control over the rising prices. Dealers charge as per their will,” he said.

In preparation for the high demand for mutton on Eid-ul-Fitr eve, the government had fixed its retail prices. However, the official rate list has been rejected by the mutton dealers saying the rates have not been revised for the past three years.

“We can’t sell mutton at such a low price. We are already running into loses due to the highway closure. Strict rules and toll charges on the Srinagar-Jammu highway have also left us in debt,” said Mehraj-ud-Din Ganai, general secretary of All Kashmir Wholesale Mutton Dealers Association

“Every time our trucks pass Udhampur and Lakhanpur, we are being harassed and charged huge money by different authorities and their agents, on one pretext or the other,” he said.

Mushtaq Ahmad said that mutton dealers have been selling every type of mutton at a high rate as the government has failed to categorise the mutton as per its quality and animal type.

“There should be different rates for different types of meat according to the animal breed. Like we have meat of old female sheep, old male sheep, goat, and young sheep, which all have a different quality and taste, so prices should also be different,” he said.

Muhammad QasimWani, Director FCSCA, said the department has formed various market checking teams which have been inspecting the markets on daily basis.

“We have intensified the checking on Eid eve and booked many mutton dealers for overcharging. However, we are reviewing rates after Eid as those haven’t been revised since 2016,” he said.

